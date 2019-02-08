|
Jan J. "Schlingo" Reinl
Kiel - Jan J. "Schlingo" Reinl, 59, of Kiel, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019 from complications of Leukemia at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 1, 1959, to the late Eugene and Viann (Weeks) Reinl. Jan attended SS Peter & Paul grade school and graduated form Kiel High School in 1977.
On April 9, 1988 he was in united in marriage to Jill Grossheusch. Jan worked at Arps Corporation for two years before buying The Draught Choice tavern. For many years, he was the youngest tavern owner in Kiel. He operated The Draught Choise on the corner of 6th and Fremont and then moved to the west end of Fremont where he owned the bar for 16 years. During that time he also had a Luigi's Pizza route. He returned to the bar business and has owned Schlingo's Rockville Bar for the last 12 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jill; his daughter, Alicia Grados; his stepson, Bill (Jackie) Kreutz; his grandchildren: Bella and Aaron Grados, Amber McCoy, and Blake Kreutz; and great-grandson, Alaric; his sisters: Jane (Matthew) Paltzer, Faye Billmann; his brothers: Glenn (Sara Krebsbach) Reinl, Scott (Barb) Reinl; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gail Greene, Carol (Neil) Schwarz, Ellen (Kenny) Hagenow, Jan (Earl) Goedeke, Melanie (Paul) Kammann, Mark Grossheusch (special friend, Sue) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.
Jan is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Harlan and Evelyn Grossuesch; brothers-in-law, Joey Grosseusch, Bill Greene, and Michael Billmann.
A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Deacon Bernard "Pat" Knier officiating. Burial will be at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home from 1:00PM until the time of service at 5:00PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank St Elizabeth's staff especially the 4th floor nurses, Dr. Erdman and the wound care clinic staff.
Online condolences can be made at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 8, 2019