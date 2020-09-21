Jane A. Adams
Plymouth - Jane Arlene Adams, age 62, of Plymouth, died unexpectedly on September 18, 2020.
She was born in Plymouth, WI on May 31, 1958, a daughter of Dessie (Rynes) Adams and the late Oren Adams.
Jane attended grade school at St. John the Baptist and graduated from Plymouth High School class of 1976. She completed Edwards School of Cosmetology in 1987. Jane enjoyed hairstyling and lively conversation at Tangles. At Piggly Wiggly, Jane's checkout lane was highly trafficked because of her charisma. Anyone who knew Jane gravitated to her teasing, sarcasm, or one liners. She was gifted with many artistic talents, which included painting, crafts, and planting flowers. Jane enjoyed casino trips with her sister and always hoped to win. She also had a great love for her dogs.
Survivors include her mother, Dessie Adams; her siblings, Steve (Bette) Adams, Deborah Reilly, Helen Adams, Robert (Sara) Adams, and Margaret (Peter) Zimmermann. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Edward Adams; brother-in-law, William Reilly; and nephew, Jamie Reilly.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday (September 26, 2020) from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Inurnment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jane's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
Jane bestowed generosity whenever possible, and at the close of her life she was able to be a multiple organ donor. In the words of the St. Vincent ICU Staff "Jane you're a Hero". The family would like to send a special thank you to the entire staff of St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for the incredible care and compassion given to Jane and their family.