1/1
Jane Agnes Glaubig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Agnes Glaubig

Ripon - Jane Agnes Glaubig 76 died Monday November 9 2020 Oshkosh mercy hospital. Jane was born February 9, 1944 in Ripon Wisconsin.

Daughter of Martha (Ludjack) Dudzinski and Leo Dudzinski. Married Jim Glaubig In 1964 in Waukegan Illinois.

Jane worked at Stokely's canning company and several other small businesses.

Jane was a member of the Grace Lutheran church of Elkhart Lake Wisconsin and was a member of the Lady's Guild at Grace Lutheran church.

Survivors include daughter Wanda Petrauski and son Mark Glaubig. Grandchildren Miranda,Stefanie,Mariah,Alyssa, and CJ along with great grandchildren. Sisters Sandy Higgins and Patricia Krause, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by husband Jim Glaubig,sister Charmine Lamonska and brothers George Dudzinski,David Dudzinski and Raymond Ludjack.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life for Jane Glaubig is undetermined at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved