Jane Agnes Glaubig



Ripon - Jane Agnes Glaubig 76 died Monday November 9 2020 Oshkosh mercy hospital. Jane was born February 9, 1944 in Ripon Wisconsin.



Daughter of Martha (Ludjack) Dudzinski and Leo Dudzinski. Married Jim Glaubig In 1964 in Waukegan Illinois.



Jane worked at Stokely's canning company and several other small businesses.



Jane was a member of the Grace Lutheran church of Elkhart Lake Wisconsin and was a member of the Lady's Guild at Grace Lutheran church.



Survivors include daughter Wanda Petrauski and son Mark Glaubig. Grandchildren Miranda,Stefanie,Mariah,Alyssa, and CJ along with great grandchildren. Sisters Sandy Higgins and Patricia Krause, and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by husband Jim Glaubig,sister Charmine Lamonska and brothers George Dudzinski,David Dudzinski and Raymond Ludjack.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life for Jane Glaubig is undetermined at this time.









