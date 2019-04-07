|
|
Neshkoro - Jane Carolyn Savitt, age 88, of Neshkoro, WI, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Patriot Place in Berlin, eight weeks after her husband of 63 years passed away.
She was born November 15, 1930, in Sheboygan, WI, the daughter of Walter and Doris Fenner Baumann. She was a 1949 graduate of Sheboygan Central High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Milwaukee-Downer College in 1953. She later earned a Master of Science degree in Vocation Education from UW-Stout in 1984. Jane was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and met Bill while working at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington DC. On April 7, 1956, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Savitt at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA.
Jane was a practicing occupational therapist and taught occupational therapy at FVTC in Appleton. In her younger years, she was a lifeguard on Lake Michigan, a youth camp counselor, loved horseback riding, and crewed with her college team. After retirement 20 years ago, she and William moved to Katy Lake in Neshkoro where she enjoyed gardening, bird watching and spending time on the lake. Jane was a member and past president of AAUW and LWML, a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Oshkosh and currently a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Neshkoro.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Meghan) Savitt, Kristin (Mark) Lutzke and Kent (Sheri) Savitt. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, William, on February 6, 2019; and by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Franklin Giebel officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Neshkoro. Memorials may be directed to in memory of Jane. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 7, 2019