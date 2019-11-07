|
|
Jane T. Binder
Sheboygan - Jane Terese Binder, 67, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 5, 1952 in Sheboygan to James and Helen (Samborski) Gilligan.
Having a strong faith, she was a member of St. Clements Catholic Church. Jane enjoyed baking for her family and friends, crafting and playing Bingo. She was an avid coffee drinker. Family was the most important thing to Jane; her children were her pride and joy.
Jane is survived by her father James Gilligan of Sheboygan, daughter Tracy (special friend Michael Sartori) Binder of Sheboygan and son Brian (Jacqueline) Binder of Green Bay, four sisters; Nancy (Miller) of SC, Denise of Sheboygan, Sherry of AZ, and Patricia of MI, she is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her mother Helen.
Per Jane's wishes, private family services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care, comfort and support.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019