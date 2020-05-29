Janet E. Green
Sheboygan - Janet E. Green, 83, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born April 9, 1937 in Racine to Carl and Lydia (Potterville) Ziesemer. She graduated from William Horlick High School in Racine.
On May 10, 1958 she was united in marriage to Harold Green in Racine. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2009.
Janet worked at JCPenny's and retired from Acuity.
Janet's family meant the world to her, she loved spending time with them and her special friends at Al & Al's. She had a smile that would brighten up a room. She is going to be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janet is survived by her children; Wendy (Wayne) Kleine of New Holstein, Betsy Simpson of Sheboygan Falls, Jodey Salm of Sheboygan and Brian Green & Jennifer of Sheboygan, by grandchildren; Stephanie Kleine & Frank, Dan Kleine, Kyle Simpson, Nicholas Simpson & Lacy , Joshua Salm & Emily, Natalie (Brent) Berger, Brittany (David) Watts, and Katie (Sarah) Green , and by great-grandson Bennett Watts. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and four sisters; Lorraine, Virginia, Lois, and Joyce.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Open Door Bible Church, 3420 Hwy LL, Port Washington, with Pastor Sid Litke officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or Open Door Bible Church in Janet's name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Louie Coulis, PA Joe, and their staff at Coulis Cardiology, and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their care, comfort and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.