Janet E. Stecker
Kiel - Janet E. Stecker, 86, of Kiel, passed away Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
She was born November 16, 1932, daughter of the late Norman and Edna (Christel) Orth. Janet was a graduate of Kiel High School.
On October 4, 1952 she married Earl Stecker at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 4, 1988. Janet worked for Evan's for 35 years and enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul, Kiel. Janet was a devoted Catholic and was a lifetime member of SS Peter & Paul. She looked forward to her time spent visiting, playing dominoes, and enjoying good food with her sisters, neighbors, friends and family.
Janet is survived by her children: Patricia (Stephen) Nickel, CO; Greg (Lisa) Stecker, ID; Brian (Laurie) Stecker, Elkhart Lake; Kim (Dennis Kuhlman) Simmons, Beaver Dam; Amy (John Haydon) Stecker, TX; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Mary Ann (Jerry) DeChant and Kathryn "Kitty" (David) Bunge; her brother Charles Orth, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother, Gale (Carol) Orth; brother-in-law, Jerry DeChant, and sister-in-law, Rogene "Puddy" Orth.
Per Janet's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel). The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Parish Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Rocky Knoll Staff for the comfort and care given to her. Special thanks also to Janet's beloved sister, Kitty, who was a continual source of support and love; and to her neighbors for their warm friendship and generous help. Together you allowed Janet to enjoy her home independently for many years, which meant so much to her.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019