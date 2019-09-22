|
|
Janet E. Stecker
Kiel - Janet E. Stecker, 86, passed away Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
Per Janet's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel). The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please make donations to your local food pantry.
Online condolences www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019