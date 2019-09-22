Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St.
Kiel, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
413 Fremont St.
Kiel, WI
View Map
Kiel - Janet E. Stecker, 86, passed away Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

Per Janet's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel). The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Parish Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please make donations to your local food pantry.

Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019
