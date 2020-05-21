|
Janet I. Sommerfeldt
Sheboygan - Janet I. Sommerfeldt, 95, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday evening, May 17, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Born September 11, 1924 in Fredonia, WI, Janet was a daughter of the late Hugo and Marcelle Cholet Noster. She attended area schools. On September 11, 1943, she was united in marriage to James A. Sommerfeldt at St. John's United Church of Christ. They were married for 43 years before James preceded her in death on April 29, 1987.
Janet was a homemaker for most of her life. She also ran an in home day care for 17 years before she retired in 1982. For numerous years she also did Food Demos at local grocery stores. She was an active member of St. John's UCC where she was a member of the Altar Guild and Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagle's in Manitowoc, Auxiliary 706 where she served as the State President in 1976 and the Great Lakes Regional President in 1991 and the Disabled American Veteran's Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Beth) Sommerfeldt, Sheboygan, Jack Sommerfeldt, Sheboygan, James (Jimmie) Sommerfeldt, New Berlin, Janice Sommerfeldt (Jeff Rittenhouse), Green Bay and Paul Sommerfeldt, Kiel; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Besides her parents and husband, James, she was preceded in death by three sons, Thomas, Richard, Robert, and daughter-in-law Becky; two brothers, Alex (Opal & Doris) and Raymond Noster; and two sisters, Hazel (Delmar) Odikirk and Georgette Yocum.
Private family services have taken place with inurnment in Wildwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving acre and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Janet's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020