Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
1937 - 2019
Janet L. Risch Obituary
Janet L. Risch

Port Washington - Mrs. Janet Risch of Port Washington passed away Monday morning, November 18, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls. She was 82 years old. Janet was born in Plymouth on January 17, 1937, daughter of Walter and Leona Heberer Perronne. On June 1, 1957 Janet was united in marriage with Victor Risch at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lake Church. The couple settled in Port Washington and raised their family; Victor preceded Janet in death on July 10, 2003.

Mrs. Risch had worked as an edge-stitcher at Allen Edmonds. She retired in 2000 after more than 26 years on the job. She was a former member of St. Mary Lake Church and the parishes in Port Washington. Janet enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, driving mopeds with her husband, boating, knitting, crocheting and working puzzles. She recently enjoyed playing Bingo, gardening and spending time outdoors.

Survivors include her daughters Joy (Richard) Hayward of Port Washington, Lorie (Daniel) Klumb of Oostburg, grandchildren Felishia Hayward of Madison, Erin Hayward of Waubeka, Christine (Kyle) Olli of Sheboygan and Michael Klumb of Oostburg, great-granddaughter Areya Olli of Sheboygan and sister Donna (James) Wentland of Sheboygan. She is further survived by sisters-in-law Victoria Zoellner of Germantown and Mary Jane Winters of Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Victor and sister Lorraine Block.

A Memorial Service be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 26th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington. The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10AM until services at 12 noon. Janet will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Church later that day.

If desired, memorials are suggested to Pine Haven Christian Communities, Sheboygan Falls.

The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
