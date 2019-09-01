|
|
Janet Lau
Plymouth - Janet L. Lau, age 94, of Plymouth, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019, at the Waterford in Plymouth.
Survivors include: Sons: Warren (Mary) Lau and Mark (Bonnie) Lau; Daughter: Sharon (Pete) Ninnemann; 9 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Pastor Dale Miller of Salem Plankroad UCC will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Janet's name to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Barry, the staff of Aurora Hospice, and the staff of the Waterford, for the wonderful care given to Janet.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 1, 2019