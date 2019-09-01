Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Lau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lau


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lau Obituary
Janet Lau

Plymouth - Janet L. Lau, age 94, of Plymouth, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019, at the Waterford in Plymouth.

Survivors include: Sons: Warren (Mary) Lau and Mark (Bonnie) Lau; Daughter: Sharon (Pete) Ninnemann; 9 Grandchildren; and 12 Great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Pastor Dale Miller of Salem Plankroad UCC will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Janet's name to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Barry, the staff of Aurora Hospice, and the staff of the Waterford, for the wonderful care given to Janet.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now