Janet M. Klemme
Sheboygan Falls - Janet M. Klemme, 81, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Community. She was born April 5, 1939 in Moose Lake, Sawyer County to Roscoe and Meta (Beckman) Butterfield. Janet graduated from Hayward High School. She went on to attend River Falls State College for 2 years and then received her medical records certification from Viterbo College in LaCrosse.
On November 24, 1960 she was united in marriage to Donald R. Klemme at Spider Lake Church just outside Hayward.
Janet worked in the Medical Records Department at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan for over 25 years. She had a strong faith and was an active member of Church of Christ Sheboygan.
She enjoyed cross stitching and traveling with Donald in their motorhome. She loved to sing and dance. She and Don were the charter presidents and founding members of the Sheboygan County Kettle Squares Dance Club. She also enjoyed round dancing, flower gardening, and attending shows at the Fireside Theatre. Family was very important to her and she loved to spend time with them creating lasting memories.
Janet is survived by her husband of 59 years Donald; her daughter Carolyn (Dr. Joseph) Gerwin of Brentwood, TN, and son Scott (Barbara) Klemme of Sheboygan; grandchildren Erica (Yuri) Prokrym of West Lake, OH, and Grace (Christopher) Rydburg of Nashville, TN; and siblings Keith Butterfield, Lois (Duane) Jacobson, Joyce (Tom) Baurain, Lloyd (Linda) Butterfield, Roscoe (Jane) Butterfield, Thomas Butterfield (Jane Neuharth), Kathryn Bailey (AJ Petta), and Forrest (Jan) Butterfield, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Jean Butterfield, niece Anne Butterfiled, nephew Shane Butterfield, and close family friend Judy Henderson.
Due to Covid-19 the following safety guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing, and use of hand sanitizer.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Church of Christ Sheboygan, 1815 N. 29th St. Sheboygan, with Minister Guy Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Saron UCC Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, and again on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either The Gathering Place or Church of Christ Sheboygan in Janet's name.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at The Gathering Place and Pine Haven who eased our loved one's journey through Lewy Body Dementia with outstanding care and compassion.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
.