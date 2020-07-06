1/1
Janet M. Sepstead
Janet M. Sepstead

Town of Mitchell - Janet M. Sepstead, age 71, of the Town of Mitchell, WI, passed away early Thursday morning (July 2, 2020) at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

She was born on April 17, 1949, a daughter of the late Fred and Crescence (Pesch) Sepstead. Janet graduated from Random Lake High School in 1967.

She resided with Jerome Hartung, her loving companion for over 30 years until he preceded her in death on July 6, 2015.

She bartended for various establishments in the Sheboygan for many years. Janet also worked at Masters Gallery Foods in Plymouth and then started Unique Antiques with Jerome and her brother James. She served on the planning commission for the Town of Mitchell. She was also co-owner of the B & J Auction Company.

Janet loved playing in the Sheboygan straight 8 pool league where she served as Secretary for many years. She enjoyed collecting antiques, going to auctions, riding horses and playing cards with her friends and family. She cherished her many friends that she made thru the Auction Business and was blessed to have their support for each other over all the years.

Survivors include: One son; Craig Sepstead of Town of Mitchell, Two grandchildren: Dakota and Alex Sepstead both of Sheboygan, One Great Grandson; Wolfgang Sepstead, One Brother; Fred (Mary) Sepstead of Adell , One Sister-in-law: Katherine Sepstead of Random Lake, Three Nephews; Jeff

Arndt of St. Cloud, FL, Trevor and Douglas Sepstead both of Random Lake and her canine companion: Penny, who will miss her dearly.

She is also survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert, James and Roger Sepstead.

Following Janet's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will take place on Saturday (July 11, 2020) from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 P.M. at the Parnell Tavern, N3498 County Rd A, Cascade, WI 53011.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Janet's name for the Sheboygan County Humane Society.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring nurses and technicians at St. Nicholas dialysis department.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
