Janet P. Maas
Sheboygan - Janet Maas, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Pine Haven Covenant Home in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born April 2, 1933 to Phillip and Emma Kleinhans Haag in the Town of Sherman.
Janet attended LaFollette Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1951. She worked at Lakeshire Cheese Co. in Plymouth until marriage.
On July 9, 1955 she and Richard Maas were united in marriage at Waldo Methodist Church.
They were married for nearly 60 years.
Janet was a faithful member of Hope Reformed Church in Sheboygan where she participated in the life of the church.
Janet was a quiet and gentle person who loved animals. She was an excellent mother and foster mother. Janet and Dick provided a loving home for six foster children over the years.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Karel (Mark) Voss of Sheboygan and two grandsons, Jon Voss of Wheeling, IL and Tim Voss (fiancée Caroline Cooney) of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by her sister, Rita (Ken) Stoffregen of Plymouth, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick on June 15, 2015, her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Joan Haag, and an infant son, Danny.
A private funeral service is being planned with burial at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in the Town of Sherman.
The family would like to thank Doris Theune, NP, the caregivers at Pine Haven Covenant Home and Sharon Richardson Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Hope Reformed Church or the Sheboygan Humane Society.
