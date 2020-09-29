1/1
Janet P. Maas
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet P. Maas

Sheboygan - Janet Maas, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Pine Haven Covenant Home in Sheboygan Falls.

She was born April 2, 1933 to Phillip and Emma Kleinhans Haag in the Town of Sherman.

Janet attended LaFollette Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1951. She worked at Lakeshire Cheese Co. in Plymouth until marriage.

On July 9, 1955 she and Richard Maas were united in marriage at Waldo Methodist Church.

They were married for nearly 60 years.

Janet was a faithful member of Hope Reformed Church in Sheboygan where she participated in the life of the church.

Janet was a quiet and gentle person who loved animals. She was an excellent mother and foster mother. Janet and Dick provided a loving home for six foster children over the years.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Karel (Mark) Voss of Sheboygan and two grandsons, Jon Voss of Wheeling, IL and Tim Voss (fiancée Caroline Cooney) of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by her sister, Rita (Ken) Stoffregen of Plymouth, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick on June 15, 2015, her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Joan Haag, and an infant son, Danny.

A private funeral service is being planned with burial at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in the Town of Sherman.

The family would like to thank Doris Theune, NP, the caregivers at Pine Haven Covenant Home and Sharon Richardson Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Hope Reformed Church or the Sheboygan Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved