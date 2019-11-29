Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Janet Stromila


1964 - 2019
Janet Stromila Obituary
Janet Stromila

Sheboygan - Janet Stromila was born on December 11, 1964 and passed away on November 27, 2019. She attended schools in the Dallas area and graduated from Hillcrest High School. On December 11, 1964 she was united in marriage with Richard Stromila in Dallas, Texas. Janet was a very friendly, sweet and easy-going person whose family meant everything to her. She loved her children, grandchild and husband more than anything in the world. She was also known to be a big Dallas Cowboys fan.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Rose and Scott; granddaughter, Josephine and siblings, Alvin (Kathy) Miller and Marilyn (Art) Pay. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Rose Miller; sisters, Shirley Scott and Barbara Perkins and daughter-in-law, Marlana Carlson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinbolfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
