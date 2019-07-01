Janice A. Karl



Sheboygan - Janice A. Karl, age 72, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Sheboygan on August 11, 1946, the daughter of the late Wilbert and Elaine Stegemeyer Merkel.



Janice attended local schools and graduated from Howards Grove High School in 1964. On September 13, 1986 she was united in marriage to William Karl. She enjoyed crafting, growing orchids and spending time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include her husband, William Karl, of Sheboygan; three children, Jan (Dave) Strysick, Laura (Monty) Hagberg, Brett (Brooke) Slimmer; eight grandchildren, Logan, Marlee and Dawson Strysick, Maxwell and Riley Hagberg, Mackenzie, Austin and Carson Slimmer; siblings, Suzanne Slimmer, Richard (Becky) Merkel and Nancy (Todd) Rakow. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Dale Slimmer.



A memorial service for Janice will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Timothy J. Mech. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her name.



The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press from July 1 to July 3, 2019