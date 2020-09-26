Janice A. Rhodes
Janice A. Rhodes
1933 ~ 2020
Sheboygan, Wisconsin-On August 20, 1933, Herman and Clara Gehrig had their second daughter. Janice was one of six daughters and two brothers (Gladys, Jane, Marlene, Pat, Bernie, Bill and Mary). She was the pioneer of the family when at 23 she married her sweetheart, Herbert G. Rhodes, and ended up in Florida, and then Salt Lake City in 1958 with her first son, Daniel. Moments after getting settled, Janice and Herb quickly expanded their family with the addition of Timothy and Craig by 1960. Their hands and hearts were not full, however, until Theodore and Rebecca joined the crew. Each child brought a new stress and confrontation with teachers, principals, and police, but also endless baseball games, music concerts and summer trips to Lyman Lake. Janice was the family's rock, preparing meals, healing wounds, and somehow keeping a campsite clean. When she finally had time for herself, fishing was one of Janice's favorite escapes. But where Janice really showed her talent was on Tuesday nights at the lanes, bowling countless games over 200 that concluded ladies' day skiing trips with friends at Brighton's slopes on particularly good powder days. Thanksgiving was a favorite holiday for Janice, She poured her love into creating a wonderful celebration, for all who gathered, which always involved inviting as many as could fit in the house and not allowing anyone to leave without leftovers. Of course, every gathering involved hours of vacuuming, scrubbing, cleaning, stirring, preparing and more vacuuming. Janice instilled a belief of hard work and perseverance into all of her children. She lovingly made their clothes, costumes and uniforms, turning her handiwork into a business altering wedding and bridesmaid dresses. Later in life, Janice discovered the joy of painting and her talents with the brush were obvious. Janice passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020.
She was a Mom to many and will be sorely missed by her children, Daniel (Pati), Timothy, Craig (Maridin Maier), Theodore, and Rebecca (Greg Carroll), and five grandchildren, Izolde (Jeremy), Cameron, Ashley, Maxine, and Stella. Janice is finally reunited with her husband of what would have been 64 years this August, and her beloved son Tim, a long-awaited reunion.
A wake in Janice's honor will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from noon to 2:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity
