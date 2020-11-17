Janice E. Cottrell
Howards Grove - Janice E. Cottrell, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, WI surrounded by family.
Janice was born on December 5, 1936, to William and Helen (Longden) Heineman in Connecticut. After graduating high school Janice married her high school sweetheart, Jeremiah "Jerry" Cottrell. After marriage Janice and Jerry had two children, Debbie and Cathy, which they raised together. Janice and Jerry later divorced, and Janice married William Dooley. Janice and William gave birth to a daughter, Jennifer, and raised together until Williams passing. After William's death, Janice rekindled her love with her high school sweetheart Jerry, and the two were married once again.
Janice proudly owned and operated 'The Bookstore' in Sheboygan, WI, which coincided with her enormous passion for reading and knowledge. In addition to owning 'The Bookstore', Janice also taught ceramics. In her spare time, Janice enjoyed crocheting and puzzles. She was proud to have traced the path of all her family's history back using genealogy.
Janice was a sweet, loving, generous person who always put others before herself. She was an amazing mom, a loving and caring grandma and great grandma, and companion to her loving cat - Georgie. She will be dearly missed by all.
Janice is survived by her three children, Jennifer (Chris) Hermann, Cathy (Tony) Hayden, and Debbie (Bill Anstey) Medeiros; Six grandchildren, Kyle and Christopher Medeiros, Carrie Ansteine, Kristen Putney, Craig Hayden, and Caden Steffen; and eight great-grandchildren, Elliot, Theo, Emerson, Sam, Pete, Mia, Marcus, and Cassandra.
Private Funeral Services will be held at Zimmer Westview Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Howards Grove.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10-11:00 AM at Zimmer Westview Funeral Home (W2132 Garton Rd, Sheboygan, WI 53083).
Please follow the CDC's guidelines in regards to COVID-19 - wear your mask, practice social distancing, and stay home if you are feeling sick. If you are in the at-risk category or are uncomfortable with public gatherings at this time, please know that Janice's family will respect your choice to stay home.
