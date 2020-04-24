|
Janice E. Oostdyk
Sheboygan Falls - Janice E Oostdyk, 92, of Sheboygan Falls passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home where she had been a resident for the past ten years.
Janice was born April 14, 1928 in Sheboygan to Walter and Frances (Grote) Steffen.
She attended Jefferson Grade School and graduated from Central High School, Class of 1946.
On November 20, 1948, Janice and William Oostdyk were united in marriage at St Mark Lutheran Church.
Janice worked at the Sheboygan County Court House, R Way furniture, and Wigwam Mills until retirement.
Janice and Bill spent many hours helping out and enjoying Sheboygan A's baseball, however, Janice's primary interest was music. She participated in church choirs for 60 years and sang professionally in her early years with Ruben "K" and his band.
Bird and squirrel watching and reading were her recent interests.
Janice is survived by her children, Lynn (Mark) Jelenc, and Leigh (Neil) Sprangers, both of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Kelly (Kurt) Blum of Port Washington, Christopher (Brianna) Jelenc of Waunakee and Kyle Sprangers of Howards Grove and his special friend Marissa Goetsch; great grandchildren Mia and Tyson Blum and Carson and Chloe Jelenc; and a nephew Fred Steffen, as well as other family and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, and a brother Robert (Lorraine) Steffen.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 29 with Pastor Brett Matz of St Mark's Lutheran Church officiating.
A committal service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park where Janice will be entombed along with her husband William.
A special thank you to Janice's church family at St Mark's for their monthly visits.
We'd like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Pine Haven Christian Community for their loving compassionate care provided to Janice over the past ten years. Thanks for providing her with happiness, comfort and peace.
A memorial fund to be established for Pine Haven Christian Community.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020