Janice L. Hartman
Sheboygan Falls - Janice L. Hartman, age 90, passed away on Thursday morning, September 19, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls where she had been a resident for the past 15 years.
She was born on September 1, 1929 in the Town of Sheboygan Falls, a daughter to the late Arvin and Lorena (Rickmeier) Rautmann. She attended school in Johnsonville.
On September 24, 1949, she married Elroy R. Hartman at Saron U.C.C. The couple lived in Cascade and Sheboygan Falls following their marriage. Elroy preceded her in death on May 2, 2008.
Janice moved to Pine Haven on her 75th birthday. She took the move in stride and enjoyed the various activities offered at her new home. Janice may well have been the all-time winner of table top bowling at Pine Haven.
She also enjoyed spending time with her family, even if it meant some of her stuffed animals went home with her oldest great-grandson.
Janice took pleasure in the simple things in life; eating dessert first, receiving a greeting card with "a record" inside, and she was particularly fond of cats.
Survivors include: Daughter: Carol Scheinoha of Oostburg; Grandchildren: April Scheinoha (husband: Scott DCamp) of Thief River Falls, MN, and Lee (Ashley) Scheinoha of Stacy, MN; Great-grandchildren: Storm DCamp and Lee Scheinoha; Sister-in-law: Irene Grunow of Sheboygan; Brother-in-law: Ronald Hartman of Sheboygan and Gerald (Sharon) Hartman of Manitowoc.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by: Parents; Son-in-law: Lee Scheinoha; Brother: Henry (Ruth) Rautmann; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Doris (Merlin) DeSmidt, Merlin Hartman and Frederick Grunow.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday (September 27, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at Saron United Church of Christ. Rev. Rae Ann Beebe, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Friday (Sept. 27) from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund are suggested in Janice's name for Saron U.C.C., Pine Haven Activity Department, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the entire staff of Pine Haven for the many years of wonderful care given to Janice, as well as the staff of Sharon Richardson, for the care and compassion given to her while she was on hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019