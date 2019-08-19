|
Janice Lucille Beaudoin
Sheboygan Falls - Janice "Jannie Lu" Beaudoin passed away on August 1st, 2019 from a long term illness.
Jan was born to Joseph and Elda Thill on Febuary 14th, 1937. Raised in Sheboygan Falls and graduated from Falls High School in 1955. She married Theodore Bucko from Howards Grove, June 11, 1955 and raised 5 children.
Jan had a passion of meeting new people and sports. Her love of racing, baseball, traveling and owning at one time "The Unwinder Bar" helped her pursue her passion. The Chicago Cub World Series win elated her. She was a true Cubs fan.
Preceding Jan in where her parents, one sister, Sandra Goetsch and Theodore Bucko. Survivors are her Children, Debra Bucko, Terry and Robin Bucko, Scott and Jane Bucko, Lance and Doris Bucko, Darrell Bucko. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also her siblings Marlene Moritz, and Richard, David Thill and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
REST IN PEACE MOM, WE LOVE YOU
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019