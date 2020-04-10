|
Janice M. Melis
Plymouth - Janice Melis, age 82, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee Hospital.
She was born on December 4, 1937 in Sheboygan, a daughter of the late Paul and Marion (Holtz) Powers.
Janice graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1955.
On September 10, 1955, she married James Melis at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sheboygan where they are members today. During their 65 years of marriage, they were also members of St. John Lutheran Plymouth and St. Paul Lutheran Cascade.
She worked at Town and Country Realty in Sheboygan, Kohler Credit Union, and Sentry Food Store in Plymouth.
Janice prided herself on building a loving home with her husband. She especially loved their backyard of flowers and songbirds. Early in their marriage, she actively joined her husband in running the family farm and could be seen driving one of the farm tractors. As her children grew, she was an avid supporter of everything they did, especially sports and auto racing. Her hobbies included reading, watching sports, going on motorcycle trips, and taking drives to Door County. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends the most.
Survivors include her husband: James; three children: Chuck (Deb) Melis, Jim (Jamie) Melis, and Tim (Cindy) Melis; four grandchildren: Chad (Marily) Melis, Tiffany (Eric) Schieble, Zachary Melis, and Nicholas Melis; two great-grandchildren: Max Schieble and Arlen Melis; one sister: Lois Liecht; and one brother: Glenn Powers.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter: Rita Jo Melis; and sister-in-law: Jeanette Melis.
Following Janice's wishes, cremation has taken place and due to the public health safety precautions, a celebration of her life will be determined at a future date. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020