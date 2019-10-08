|
Janice McMurray
Sheboygan - Janice McMurray 84 of Sheboygan passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 after a long struggle with heart disease. She was born on April 6, 1935 in Sheboygan to Martha ( Krepsky) and Chester Herbst. She was a graduate of Oostburg High school class of 1953
On October 31st, 1953 she married James E. McMurray of Sheboygan. The couple resided in Sheboygan until 1986, then moved to Tallahassee Florida and returned to Sheboygan Falls in 1995 where they made many friends. James preceded her in death on February 14, 2008. After the death of her husband, Janice returned to Sheboygan to finish out her years. Janice was a homemaker all of her life devoting herself to her children and grandchildren. She loved watching the Packers play on Sundays and joining her friends Diane and Phyllis to watch the games.
She is survived by her son Scott (Jean) McMurray of Kohler, daughter Geri Lynn (Jay) Rusch of Sheboygan Falls and daughter in law Melanie McMurray of Sheboygan. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren, Shannon McMurray of Appleton, Shane McMurray of Sheboygan, Sabrynn McMurray of Sheboygan, Summer Strong of Australia, Madison Strong of Arizona, Kaylen Rusch of Plymouth, and Andrea (Jordan Fleischfresser) Rusch of Green Bay. Her brother Terry (Linda) Herbst of Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, and her son Michael McMurray.
A casual memorial service will be held for Janice at the Sunrise Memorial Gardens Chapel from 10:30am-11:30am on Friday October 11th, 7411 Sauk Trail in Sheboygan. The family requests no flowers please.
Janice's family would like to express their gratitude to all of those who assisted in her care for the last couple of months. The Aurora at Home Care Hospice team, especially Jason, Dayna , Jessica and Shelley, Meadowview Nursing facility and her good friends Diane Hudson and Kathy Salzer.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019