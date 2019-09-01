|
Janice R. Mielke
Formerly of Cascade - Janice Ruth Mielke, age 76, formerly of Cascade, passed away peacefully Thursday (August 22, 2019) at Autumn Oaks Assisted Living in Slinger.
She was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan on July 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Robert and LaVerne (Orness) Brown.
Janice attended Milwaukee High School.
On January 27, 1968, she married Milton Mielke at Capital Drive Church in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1998.
She worked as a nurse aide at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Ozaukee and Lasata Assisted Living in Cedarburg.
Janice was a member of Christian Life Church in Plymouth. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Church, and spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Casey.
Survivors include her two sons: Jeff (Deanna) Mielke and Corey (Angie) Mielke; Seven grandchildren: Michael, Christopher, Ashley, Katie, Jordin, Rachel, and Samantha; Great granddaughter: Autumn; Brother: Jim (Sandy) Brown; and Brother-in-law: Marvin (Carol) Mielke.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday (September 6, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at Christian Life Church, 300 Rustic Street, Plymouth, WI. Rev. Richard York, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Cremation will take place following services and inurnment will be at Valhalla Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Visitation will take place on Friday (Sept. 6) at the CHURCH from 4:00 P.M. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Janice's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Autumn Oaks Assisted Living for all the care and compassion given to Janice.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 1, 2019