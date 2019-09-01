Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christian Life Church
300 Rustic Street
Plymouth, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Christian Life Church
300 Rustic Street
Plymouth, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Mielke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice R. Mielke


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice R. Mielke Obituary
Janice R. Mielke

Formerly of Cascade - Janice Ruth Mielke, age 76, formerly of Cascade, passed away peacefully Thursday (August 22, 2019) at Autumn Oaks Assisted Living in Slinger.

She was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan on July 13, 1943, a daughter of the late Robert and LaVerne (Orness) Brown.

Janice attended Milwaukee High School.

On January 27, 1968, she married Milton Mielke at Capital Drive Church in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1998.

She worked as a nurse aide at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Ozaukee and Lasata Assisted Living in Cedarburg.

Janice was a member of Christian Life Church in Plymouth. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Church, and spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Casey.

Survivors include her two sons: Jeff (Deanna) Mielke and Corey (Angie) Mielke; Seven grandchildren: Michael, Christopher, Ashley, Katie, Jordin, Rachel, and Samantha; Great granddaughter: Autumn; Brother: Jim (Sandy) Brown; and Brother-in-law: Marvin (Carol) Mielke.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday (September 6, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at Christian Life Church, 300 Rustic Street, Plymouth, WI. Rev. Richard York, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Cremation will take place following services and inurnment will be at Valhalla Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Visitation will take place on Friday (Sept. 6) at the CHURCH from 4:00 P.M. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Janice's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Autumn Oaks Assisted Living for all the care and compassion given to Janice.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now