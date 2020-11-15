Janis M. Goodman
Sheboygan - Janis M. Goodman, 73, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 2, 1947 in Sheboygan to the late Henry and Emma (Graff) Grafenstein. Janis graduated from North High School with the Class of 1965. She then went on to Lakeshore Technical College and received her degree in social work.
Janis was a social worker for several years before moving to Ametek Plymouth Products. She was an avid Packer Fan and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Janis is survived by her brother Gene (Carmen) Grafenstein of Dale City, VA, nieces; Cary Grafenstein, Colleen (Jeff) Hanson, and Claudia (fiancé Ron Briggs) Grafenstein, nephew and Godson Gene G. Grafenstein Jr.,, great-nieces, Juliana (Eric) Bucchere and Angela Cimmarusti, great-nephew Vincent Cimmarusti, and great-great-nephew Desmond Bucchere.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A private burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the 3rd floor staff at Sunny Ridge who worked with Janis and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all their care, compassion and support.
