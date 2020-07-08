Jason C. Mueller
Sheboygan - Jason C. Mueller, 37 of Sheboygan passed away Friday July 3, while camping in Monroe, WI. Jason was born November 26, 1982 in Sheboygan, WI. He was born to Val Mueller and Julie Feustel. He attended Longfellow elementary school, Farnsworth, and Horace Mann middle schools. He attended high school in Milwaukee and graduated from Stoughton High School in Madison in 2001.
Jason had many different jobs. He liked to work outdoors, was a handy man and would try to figure out a way he could make things work or easier. He had a passion for Frisbee Golf, cooking and spending time with with his two children. Jason is survived by his two children, his daughter Katlin and his son Christopher of Cleveland, WI. His parents Julie (Feustel)McMunn of Loganville GA and Val Mueller(Samantha) of Bossier City, LA. His brother Matt(Jessica)Mueller and their children Allayna and Marissa Mueller. His half brother Austin(Hollie)Mueller and their children Autumn and Allie. His half sister Claire Mueller and her son Kingsley, Alexandra Rajnovic(Amaya) all of Bossier City, LA.
He is survived by Grandparents Jerry and Doris Feustel Of Sheboygan and Lucille Mueller of Madison, WI and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and Special friend Amber Piel, of Menomonee Falls, Wi. and many other friends. He is preceded in death by step father Tim McMunn and step brother Dereck McMunn. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the children. Donations or contributions may be sent in care of Jerry and Doris Feustel 2924 Wedemeyer St. Sheboygan, WI 53081
Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com