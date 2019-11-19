|
Javier H. Mata
Sheboygan - Javier H. Mata, age 53, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Pinal, Arizona on June 7, 1966, the son of Genaro Sr. and Juanita Hernandez Mata.
He was united in marriage to Virgene M. Ziegler on September 16, 1995. Javier was employed as a machinist at Kieffer Industries for many years.
Javier served our country as part of the 82nd Airborne Division in the U.S. Army. He saw foreign war from Panama, Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Harv loved playing cards and board games, although he was known to cheat. In his own mind, he was a master fisherman and expert outdoorsman. For over 20 years, Harvey spent his free time coaching and mentoring youth all throughout the community. He loved spending time with his family, especially when everyone would get together to watch a Packer game. Go Pack Go! We will all remember his witty comebacks and lengthy stories. Now it's our turn to keep his story going.
Survivors include his former wife, Virgene (Ziegler) Mata; two daughters, Molly Mata (Nicholas Thompson), Mallory Zaleta (Luis Zaleta Jr.); two granddaughters, brothers, Genaro Mata and Michael Mata; sisters, Dalila Mata-Guerrero, Maricruz Mata, Esperanza Mata-Rendon, Gena Mata-Fernandez, Juanita Mata-Fernandez and Shantell Artero. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and his extended family, Torres, Ortiz and Powers. Javier was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Hernandez-Mata, brother, Moises V. Mata and sister Sylvia Mata-Blagg.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with Pastor Chuck Apple officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday evening November 21, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Nov. 19, 2019