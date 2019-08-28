|
Jay A. Pfrang
Plymouth - Jay A. Pfrang, age 74, of Plymouth, passed away early Monday morning (August 26, 2019) at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice facility in Sheboygan Falls, where he was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Plymouth on April 24, 1945, son of the late Arthur and Edel (Hofschild) Pfrang.
Jay attended Plymouth public schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1963. Following high school, he attended Lakeland College where he studied education and played football. He was part of the legendary 1967 Muskie team. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1968.
On October 6, 1973, he married Donna Leifer at Salem U.C.C. in Plymouth. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage.
Jay was an agent for American Family Insurance Company in Plymouth for 37 years, retiring in 2008.
He was a member of Salem U.C.C. in Plymouth and served as Usher and was a Past President of the consistory. He was also a former member of the Plymouth Police Auxiliary, served as President for the Plymouth Police and Fire Commission, was a member and Past Master of the Cassia Lodge #167 in Plymouth, and coached football in the Plymouth Youth Football League for many years.
Survivors include: Wife of 45 years: Donna of Plymouth; Daughters: Kimberly (Glen) Gadwood of Green Bay and Robin (John) Hoopman of Plymouth; Grandchildren: Mason and Emberli Gadwood, Johanna, Josefine and Rheinhardt Hoopman; and Sisters-in-law: Marge Doherty of West Bend, June Pick of Plymouth, Betty Klein of Athenstein, Lucy (Ray) Miske of Adell, and Linda (Bruce) Grassman of Shawano.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jay was preceded in death by: His parents; father and mother-in-law: Walter and Mabel Leifer; and brother-in-law: Donald Leifer.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday evening (August 30, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Tom Fleischmann will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
Masonic services will be held on Friday at 6:30 P.M. by the Cassia Lodge #167.
Visitation will take place on Friday (Aug. 30) at Suchon Funeral Home from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jay's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, and the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital and Home Care Staff, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Jay.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 28, 2019