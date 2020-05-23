|
|
Jay C. Dern
Sheboygan - Jay Dern was born on August 15, 1960 and passed away on May 21, 2020 at the age of 59. He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. Jay proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. Jay was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed camping and was known for being a handyman. He liked watching the Packers and Brewers and enjoyed baking and loved eating. Above all, Jay loved spending time with his family.
Jay is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, Laura Ramirez; grandchildren, Vanessa, Alma and Junior; sisters, Jackie (Wally) Simonich and Jill (Jay) Tenpas; nephew, Joshua (Mary) Shaw; godson, Mitchel; brothers-in-law, Danny Shaw (Deb Haupt) and Jimmy (Lisa) Shaw and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Audrey Dern; uncle, Jerry Hidde and brother-in-law, Michael Shaw.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the staff at the Vince Lombardi Clinic for their care of Jay.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 23 to May 26, 2020