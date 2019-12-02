|
|
Jay Lanson Beardslee
Punta Gorda, FL - Jay Lanson Beardslee of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Plymouth, WI and Livonia, MI. Born 3/14/1957 Death 11/26/2019 Jay passed away peacefully Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the hospital with his wife, Barbara and 2 very special friends, Stacy Pieper and Lisa Warner by his side.
Jay is survived by his wife Barbara, his mother Sally A Spisz, his sister Julie Beardslee (Reggie Asplet), nephew Rory Asplet, step sister Jennifer Pavlich (Nick) brother in laws Paul McIntosh, David McIntosh (Maureen), John McIntosh (Cindy),
Sister in laws, Susan Giacherio (Robert), Carol Wagner (Ken) and many Aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his grandparents George & Martha Merritt and Mark & Florence Beardsfee ,father Jim Beardslee, uncle Dale Beardslee, step father Frank Spisz, Father and mother in law Bruce & Mary McIntosh, uncles George and Peter Merritt and cousin Scott Merritt.
Many thanks to all his wonderful friends and "adopted" family's who have shown him such love and support throughout the years and with extra prayers and support during his battle with cancer. You all made him fight like a trooper through this battle. Know that he loved you all.
Special thanks for the wonderful care received at Moffitt Cancer Research Center in Tampa FI, with extra special thanks to Dr. Ben Creelan, PA Ken Johnson in Thoracic Oncology, and Dr.Celeste Bello, Hematologist. Also special thanks to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center in Sheboygan, Wi, Dr. Cheruppolil Santhosh-Kumar, oncologist, and Dr. Steven Kream, Pulmonologist at Aurora Sheboygan.
Per Jays request there will be no service, instead we will have a Celebration of Life in the summer in Plymouth, WI.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019