Jay Yang
Sheboygan - Jay Yang, 61, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Green Bay Aurora Baycare Hospital.
Born in the village of Bounnard, Xiengkhuang Laos on January 31, 1958 he was the youngest son of the late Bee Yang and the late See Vue Yang. He was drafted to the Secret War during the Vietnam War in 1972-1975 in support of the United States. After the fall of Saigon, Jay made it the United States in 1976. After graduating from Lakeshore Technical College, he started his career with the Kohler company in 1979.
He is survived by his ten children, Linda (King) Lee, Luke (Choua) Yang, Larry (Ka) Yang, Lola Yang, Liana (Soua) Yang, Lucy (Nko Hnou) Yang, Lance Yang, Lee Yang, Lacy Yang, and Lena Yang, and eleven grandchildren, Xavier Lee, Zoe Lee, Lucas Yang, Lavina Yang, Leyah Yang, Levi Yang, Lyu Yang, Lyam Yang, Lyrika Yang, Gerris Chang, and Eli Yang. Jay was with the Kohler Company for 38 years and he was an avid golfer. He will be forever missed by all his family and many friends.
The memorial will be held at Olson Funeral Home 1132 Superior Avenue Sheboygan, WI 53081; 1PM-6PM on December 14, 2PM-6PM on December 15, and 8AM-9AM December 16 and burial to follow at Lutheran Cemetery.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jay's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019