Jean E. "Fuzz" Wick
Sheboygan - Jean E. "Fuzz" Wick, 93, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Jean was born January 15, 1927 in St. Cloud to Arthur and Verena (Hoehl) Schmitz.
On July 31, 1946, she married Lee Wick in St. Cloud. Lee preceded her in death on June 6, 1993. Jean and Lee were blessed with six children.
Jean waitressed at Hoffmans at Riverdale for many years. She also worked and volunteered at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Jean, a lifelong resident of Sheboygan, wanted to know what all the fuss was about being a snowbird, so she took up residency in Sarasota, FL for a few years. Reading or watching Game Show Network or sports on her lanai and showing all her friends and family the Florida hotspots was the highlight of her time spent in Florida.
Jean had the most infectious laugh. She was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends; she loved celebrating the holidays and special occasions, going to and watching Brewers games, playing sheepshead and cribbage and indulging in chocolate.
Jean is survived by her four children; Tom (Pennie) Wick, Sheri (Jay) Wocelka, Jim Wick, and MaryJo (fiancé Larry Gordon) Schupp, son-in-law Don "Butch" Schramm, grandchildren; Jackie Scheidt, Kimberlie (David) Linz, Jenny (Greg) Schmidt, Angie (Dave) Byer, Stephanie (Brad) Ahrens, Amy (Matt) Mickelson, Jeremy (Allison) Schramm, Rebecca (Jesse) Bratz, Matt Schupp, and great-grandchildren; Kaylee and Jamie Schmidt, Rylan, Ben, and Lily Byer, Scott and Aiden Haack, Joey, Jared and Emma Mickelson, and Landon and Parker Schramm, two brothers John and Don Schmitz, special niece Barb Peot, special friends Don, Mary, and Ruth. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters infant Marla Wick and LuAnn Schramm, brother Wayne Schmitz, and sister-in-law Louise Schmitz.
A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude or Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Jean's name.
The family wishes to Thank all the staff at Terrace Estates, Morningside and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their dedication- your kindness and friendship were greatly appreciated.
The Wick kids thank you for your prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020