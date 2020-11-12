1/
Jean G. Leiter
Jean G. Leiter

Plymouth - Jean G. Leiter, of Plymouth, Wisconsin, formerly of Cedarburg, was called to her eternal home on November 11, 2020, at the age of 90 years.

Jean was born on June 30, 1930, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Arno Schuh and the late Alma (nee Grafe) Schuh. She was later united in marriage to Albert Leiter on Novmeber 12, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Cedarburg.

Jean is survived by her loving children: Kathy (Jim) Hilsberg, Cindy (Kris) Dowe, Diane (Rick) Rogers, and David (Angela) Leiter. She is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Grace Dickmann, other relatives and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Leiter, and two daughters, Karen and Debra Leiter.

Jean had a deep love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which was reflected on how she loved and cared for her family. We will cherish and miss her, until we are together again. Jean was laid to rest with her beloved husband, Albert, at Immanuel Cemetery, in Cedarburg.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 3:00 PM at Faith Baptist Church (12223 Krumrey St.), Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Leiter family.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
