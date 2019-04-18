Jean Gerharz



Sheboygan - Jean Gerharz, 91, of Sheboygan passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home. Born January 30, 1928 in Sheboygan, Jean was a daughter of the late Ann and Harry Lorenz. She attended St. Dominic grade school and North High School. Jean was united in marriage to George Gerharz at Holy Name Church on May 3, 1951. Jean worked at Hand Knit Hosiery, Exceler Laundry, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Nicholas Hospital and Imperial Motel. She volunteered at church at St. Peter Claver and in the school library, which she enjoyed a lot. She liked bowling, cards, bingo, dancing, music, watching The Golden Girls and the game show channel.



She was a member of VFW Post 1230 Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing things with her special friend, Doris Oldenburg. Jean collected angels, snow babies and birds. She was a good cook and liked baking lemon bread and cookies at Christmas. She was a very good mother and grandma. She loved times with her family and especially her two grandsons, Abe Gerharz and Nate (Sherri) Gerharz.



Jean is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, George; daughter, Georjean Gerharz; two grandsons and many nieces and nephews.



Jean was preceded in death by her son, Tony Gerharz; parents; two brothers, Tom and Harold Lorenz and two sisters, Mary Kurtz and Diane Luttkus.



In accordance with Jean's wishes, no services will be held. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.



