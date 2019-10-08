|
Jean Hoftiezer
Cedar Grove - Jean Hoftiezer, 86, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Cedar Grove Gardens.
Jean was born on July 18, 1933, in Holland, WI to Clarence and Ida (Veldboom) Theune. She attended Sheboygan Falls High School.
On May 4, 1957, Jean married Herbert at St. Paul Ev. Reformed Church in Russell, WI. She worked as a switchboard operator at Memorial Hospital until she got married and started a family. She was a proud homemaker and enjoyed raising her four children.
She was a member of Hingham Church, where she served in the nursery. She was also a member of Auxiliary American Legion. She enjoyed playing cards, doing word searches, listening to polka music, adult coloring and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Rogene Hoftiezer of Waldo and Renee (Harvey) Norman of Cedar Grove; two sons, Randal (Lynn) Hoftiezer of Plymouth and Roland (Eileen) Hoftiezer of Plymouth; two sisters, Eileen (Wayne) Casteel and Carol (Andrew) Molkenthine; one brother, Lyle (Kaye) Theune of Plymouth; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parents, Clarence and Ida; two sisters, Lucille (Joseph Fleck, Mel) Karsteadt and Norma (William) Vetsch; three brothers, Howard (Delores) Theune, Gerald (Dolores) Theune, Donald (Elsie) Theune; and one infant son.
A funeral service to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Hingham Church with Rev. Ken Moberg officiating. A burial will take place at Hingham Cemetery in Hingham.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Hingham Church on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm.
Jean's family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Grove Gardens for their exceptional care.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for Hingham Church.
