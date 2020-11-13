Jean L. Craney
Sheboygan - Jean L. Craney, 92, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by loved ones. Jean was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on October 20, 1928, to William and Lorraine (Ellestead) Drumm.
Jean graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School as part of the class of 1947. On April 14, 1951, Jean married James Craney in Manitowoc. Jean retired as a receptionist at the Sheboygan Clinic in 1993.
After losing her husband, James, early in life, she became the rock of the family. She put everyone's needs in front of her own, and no matter what was going on she always could reassure you that everything was going to be okay. She was very giving and Cherished her involvement with First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She devoted much of her free time to First United Lutheran Church making it her second family. She also volunteered at Sharon Richardson, meals on wheels, Rainbow Kids, First United Lutheran Church and many other organizations.
Jean was loving, adventurous, and she made the best sugar cookies in the world. Jean spent her summers with her family at White Potato lake enjoying the sunsets, pontoon rides, spending time with her children and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.
Jean will forever be in the hearts of her children, Jeff (Jean) Craney, Jill (Scott) Wise, Julie (Leonard) Wagner, and Jody (Ken) Kott; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Zingale; and many relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter, Christine; and parents, William and Lorraine.
Private Funeral Services will be held at Zimmer Westview Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Howards Grove. Jean's memorial service will be viewable at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
on Jean's obituary page.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:00-5:30 PM Zimmer Westview Funeral Home (W2132 Garton Rd, Sheboygan, WI 53083). A public celebration of life will be held in the future.
Please follow the CDC's guidelines in regards to COVID-19 - wear your mask, practice social distancing, and stay home if you are feeling sick. If you are in the at-risk category or are uncomfortable with public gatherings at this time, please know that Jean's family will respect your choice to stay home and would like to see you at her celebration of life in the future.
In lieu of Flowers a memorial contribution in Jean's name is most appreciated to First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
.