|
|
Sheboygan Falls - Jean M. Kroeplien, 90, of Sheboygan Falls, died on December 14, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home.
Jean was born on December 10, 1929 in the Town of Herman, the daughter of Viola (Kuester) and Gustave Walk. She graduated from Howards Grove High School in 1947. On September 6, 1947 she married Marvin Kroeplien at Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove. Jean and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in the Town of Sheboygan Falls until they retired in 1987.
She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in the Town of Sheboygan Falls where she was a member of the Ladies Aid of St. Luke, made hundreds of mittens, quilts and layettes for service projects. She was a member of Friendly Neighbors Homemakers and belonged to various dance and card clubs. Jean enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and helpers on the farm. She also enjoyed gardening, card playing and dancing. She and her husband spent many winters in Arizona where they made many wonderful friends and memories.
Jean is survived by, four daughters, Diane (Mike) Voskuil of Cleveland, Carol (Randy) Entringer of Manitowoc, Betty (Roger) Neeb of Sheboygan Falls, and Nancy (Tom) Hass of Sheboygan Falls; two sons, Bob (Mary) Kroeplien and Jim (Chris) Kroeplien, both of Sheboygan Falls; twelve grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Schmidt, Sarah Hoffmann, Lisa Entringer, Christy (Dan) Musch, Bryan (Becky) Neeb, Steven (Debbie) Neeb, Scott (Christine) Kroeplien, Matt (Sarah) Kroeplien, Greg (Krystine) Kroeplien, Josh (Kelly) Kroeplien, Rachel Kroeplien, and Tyler Hass (Katie Lindow, special friend); 14 great grandchildren; and two AFS granddaughters, Lee (Tan) Ley Hoon of Malaysia and Mariana (Paul) Mandella of Florida and formerly of Serbia. Jean is also survived by a sister; Delores DeBuhr.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin of 67 years, her sister, brother, 2 brother-in-laws and a sister-in-law.
A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will take place at St. Luke Lutheran Church in the Town of Sheboygan Falls on December 19, 2019 at 4:30p.m. with Rev. Elizabeth Jaeger officiating. Family and friends will gather for a time of visitation at St. Luke Lutheran Church on December 19, 2019 from 3:00p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Haven Christian Communities and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com In lieu of flowers, memorial funds are being established in her memory.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019