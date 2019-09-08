Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Jean P. Runkle


1928 - 2019
Jean P. Runkle Obituary
Jean P. Runkle

Sheboygan - Jean P. Runkle, 91, of Sheboygan, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

Jean was born February 27, 1928 in Sheboygan to John and Jennie (Doelder) Price. She attended Grant Elementary School, South Side Jr. High School and Central High School.

On June 10, 1946, Jean was united in marriage to Harry Runkle at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Sheboygan. The couple resided in Indiana, and later Pamona, California where they managed a mobile home park. In 1970, Harry and Jean returned to Sheboygan.

Jean worked at Kohler Company and later retired from Leverenz Shoe Company after 19 years.

An avid knitter, Jean enjoyed creating booties and gifting them to family and friends. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles.

Jean is survived by a nephew Steven Price and a niece Theresa Decker, both of Rhinelander. She is further survived by special cousins, second cousins, other relatives and church friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harry and her siblings: Marvin Price, Nelda Schulze and a 2 year old brother.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. Pastor G.L. TenBroeke from Hope Strict Baptist Church will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday, September 9 from 5:30-7:30PM and again on Tuesday, September 10 from 10:00-11:00AM. Jean will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinitarian Bible Society.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
