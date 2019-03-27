|
|
Jean Rose Miller
Sturgeon Bay - Jean Rose Miller, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her home on Friday, March 22, 2019.
She was born December 29, 1937 in Marytown, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Edward and Elfrieda (Freund) Thelen. Jean graduated from New Holstein High School in the Class of 1955. She attended and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee with a bachelor's degree in Art History. Jean was a proud artist, painting anything and everything she was able to. She enjoyed gardening and time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jean will be missed by her sons, Greg (Jamie) Miller of Maple Grove, MN and Chris (Leanne) Miller of Elk River, MN; grandchildren, Max and Jeff (Anne) Miller, Caitlyn and Cameron Krishka, and Jade Miller; son-in-law, Keith Krishka; brother, Ronald (Sharon) Thelen; sister, Linda (Dan) Detroye; and her nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elfrieda Thelen and daughter, Marisse "Rese" Miller-Krishka.
Jean's Final Art Showing and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Stone Harbor Resort in the upstairs Executive Board Room, 107 N First St., Sturgeon Bay, WI. A sharing of memories will take place at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Jean's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. David Groteluschen and Dr. Anthony Jaslowski of Green Bay Oncology for their extraordinary care and compassion shown to Jean.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC are assisting the Miller family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Jean may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 27, 2019