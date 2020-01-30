Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Jean Sponaugle


1931 - 2020
Jean Sponaugle Obituary
Jean Sponaugle

Sheboygan - Jean Sponaugle, age 88, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home. She was born in Sheboygan on September 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie Koenig Rohr.

Jean attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1949. Her career life included Security First National Bank retiring with US Bank. While raising her 4 children she loved and faithfully attended Holy Name Church and volunteered with many local organizations.

In retirement Jean loved to spend time with her many grandchildren/great-grandchildren, traveled to many places in the US and abroad, including taking her whole family to Disney World. Her retirement also included volunteering in the St Nicholas Hospital gift shop. Grandma Jean's focus in life was faith, fun and spending time with her loving family.

Survivors include her four children, David Sponaugle, of Elgin, SC; Mari (Dale) Johnson, of Michie, TN; Steve (Irene) Sponaugle, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Richard (Mona) Sponaugle, of Sheboygan and seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four(Yoder)step grandchildren, fourteen(Yoder)step great-grandchildren, two(Johnson) step grandchildren and ten(Johnson)step great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marie Koenig Rohr.

A memorial service for Jean will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. Dr. Stephen Pedersen officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations will be distributed to various local organizations that were close to Jean's heart.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
