Jean Wifler Steiner
Plymouth - Jean Wifler Steiner (nee Porth), 92, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully in the morning on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Songbird Pond Assisted Living Facility in Plymouth. Jean was born in Milwaukee on January 3, 1928 to Percival J. and Lucile (Grede) Porth. She attended St. Sebastian Grade School, graduated from Holy Angels Academy in 1945, and Marquette University in 1948. Jean married Dr. Wallace Raymond Wifler in Milwaukee on July 22, 1950, at St. Sebastian Church. They moved to Plymouth where Wally set up his dental practice. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1971. Jean married Claude "Brownie" Steiner on June 9, 1978, at St. John the Baptist in Plymouth. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2003. Jean was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. She was a member of the daughters of Isabella, Christian Women's Society, sang in the church choir, distributed communion, and was one of the first women members of the church council. She led CCD classes and helped establish the school library with a carnival fundraiser. Along with her husband, Wally, she served as the first president of the Parent Teacher Organization. Jean taught two years in the Milwaukee School District before marriage. She did the bookwork for her husband's dental practice. After the death of her first husband, she taught math for two years at Plymouth High School. She was on the Plymouth School District School Board and served as president.Jean was a very active community member. She interviewed host families for the Plymouth AFS program for many years. She delivered Meals on Wheels, was a Lunch Buddy for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and was a Partner in Reading. She joined the Plymouth Women's Club shortly after moving to Plymouth and was a past president. Jean was known for her great love of bridge. She was not only an excellent player but also shared her talents by teaching bridge. She spent many delightful summers at Big Cedar Lake near West Bend with her family and her sister, Helen. She loved to travel and did so. Many of those trips were with her husband, "Brownie", or her good friend, Loretta Schroeder. Jean is survived by her son, Bill (Kathia) Wifler of Germany; daughter, Cathy (David) Marsh of Plymouth; daughter-in-law, Vicki (Scott) Brace of Lakeville, MN; son, Peter (Cathy) Wifler of Hawthorne Woods, IL; son, Tim (Chris) Wifler of Crete, IL; and daughter, Betsy (Bruce) Studer of Germantown, WI; Two AFS students, Marco Mora of Costa Rica and Fridrika Haddidottir of Iceland; She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Kathryn Folmsbee, Emily Marsh, Brad (Lindy), Mike (Laura), and Kyle (Thuy) Wifler, Charlie (Mandi) and James Wifler, Alex Wifler (special friend, Jill Zalesski), and Peter (Sadie), Jack (Shannon), Daniel, and Brian Studer; she has 8 great-grandchildren; she is further survived by her two daughters, Chris (Glenn) Schumacher, Mary Wittkopp, son-in-law, Jim (Jake) Jacobson and their families; sister, Helen Dalton; sisters-in-law, Janice Welytok and Carla Wifler; and numerous nieces and nephews.Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Ray and Kathryn Wifler; her son, Charles Wifler; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sally Porth; her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Regis Seidenstricker; brother-in-law, Wally Welytok; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Roselle and Sylvester Stuiber; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Gloria Wifler; brother-in-law, Ray Wifler; daughters, Liz and Tom Vander Bloemen and Annie Jacobson; and her son, Charlie Steiner.Following Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jean's life will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth, WI. Due to Covid-19 concerns masks will be worn and not all family members may be present. A private memorial mass will be held with Father Philip Reifenberg officiating.The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
. In her own words, Jean's request is, "You sent me flowers while I was alive. Donate to charity in my name when I am gone." Love, Mom (Jean).