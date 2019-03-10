|
Jeanette A. Kissinger
Plymouth - Jeanette A. Kissinger, 91, passed away on Sunday morning on March 3, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth.
She was born in the Town of Mosel, on June 15, 1927, daughter of the late Richard H. Sixel Sr. and Ruth (Horneck) Sixel. Jeanette was baptized and confirmed at St. Marks UCC Church of Mosel. She graduated from Howards Grove High School in 1945. After graduation, Jeanette worked at the Mosel and Centerville Telephone company as a switch board operator.
On June 14, 1947 she married Allen A. Kissinger at St. Marks UCC, Town of Mosel. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. Allan preceded her in death on January 12, 1998. They farmed in Rhine Center all of their married life. They belonged to St. Peters UCC Church in Town of Rhine. In 2001, she moved to Plymouth. Jeanette enjoyed embroidery, sewing, and puzzles. She loved traveling and dancing with Allan as well as their card club with friends. Jeanette took pride in her home, always making sure everyone felt welcome. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her four sons: Larry (Joan) Kissinger Sr., Robert (Diane) Kissinger, David (Susan) Kissinger, and Daniel (Linette) Kissinger; her grandchildren: Larry (Kelly) Kissinger Jr., Lenny Kissinger, Jaime (Brenda) Kissinger, Karen (Allan) Luebke, Janet (Matt) Koele, Becky (Josh) Kissinger, Katie (Philip) Wimmler, Amy (Scott) Schneider, Jenifer (Allan) Milbrath, Samantha (Corey) Franklin, and Travis (Fiancee Brooke Weber) Kissinger; and her 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Richard (Mary Lou) Sixel; her sisters-in-law Betty Sixel, and Irene Kissinger and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Jason, brother, Ralph Sixel, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Erma Kissinger, sisters-in-law: Lucille (Elmer) Meyer and Evelyn (Elmer) Boll, and brother-in-law, Elroy Kissinger.
Per Jeanette's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family services will be held at Chapel of Lights Garden of Peace Mausoleum in Sheboygan. She will be laid to rest next to her husband.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center for the care and compassion shown to her and her family.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019