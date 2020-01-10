|
Jeanette Davies
Oostburg - Jeanette Davies, 99, of Oostburg, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Community in Oostburg.
Jeanette was born on February 2, 1920, in the Town of Mosel, Sheboygan County, a daughter of the late Gerhard and Nellie (Vande Guchte) Dekker. She attended Sheboygan Christian School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1936. She worked as a secretary for many years.
On October 3, 1945, she married Willis M. Neerhof. He preceded her in death on July 6, 1982. On August 15, 1986, she married Lincoln W. Davies of Oostburg. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2009.
Jeanette was an active member of Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Oostburg, was a member of the Rebekah Society, and participated in many church activities. Jeanette was a charter member of the Friendship Club at the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheboygan, serving as instructor and for several years as co-director. She and Lincoln found this work to be very fulfilling and enjoyable in serving their Lord by befriending the mentally and emotionally impaired. Jeanette and Lincoln enjoyed traveling, gardening, visiting family and friends, and together were active in Right to Life activities.
Jeanette is survived by her four children, Lois (Bob) Van Houwelingen of Pella, IA, Karl (Cherie) Neerhof of Littleton, CO, Paul (Beverly) Neerhof of Brookfield, WI, Mark (Betty) Neerhof of Lake Forest, IL; six step-children, Janet (Claude) Bos of Byron Center, MI, Gerald (Jeanne) Davies of Oostburg, WI, James (Donna) Davies of Oostburg, WI, John (Ann) Davies of Oostburg, WI, Jean (Bob) Velier of Town of Wilson, WI, Lincoln J. (Gail) Davies of Oostburg, WI; 28 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other extended family members.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Gerhard and Nellie Dekker; husbands, Willis M. Neerhof and Lincoln W. Davies; sisters, Tannie (Alfred) Dykema, Cornelia (Edward) Gabrielse, Maude (Clayton) Simmelink; brother, John (Lois) Dekker; and grandson, Rory Velier.
A funeral service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, at 11:00 am at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Oostburg with Rev. Dave Veldhorst officiating. A burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Monday, January 13, from 5:00 pm. until 8:00 pm or at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, January 14, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be appreciated in her memory for Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church and Pine Haven Christian Communities.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020