Jeanette E. Sackett
Kiel - Jeanette Sackett, 86, a resident of Libby's House, Chilton, formerly of Kiel, died on Friday, August 9, 2019 after a long bout with Alzheimers.
The former Jeanette Spann, she was born February 6, 1933, in the village of Valders, daughter of the late Walter and Elenora (Schmahl) Spann. Her family lived in Valders, New Holstein, School Hill, and Plymouth. She grew up and went to school in Plymouth.
She then married Harold Stache in August of 1949. The couple lived in Sheboygan and later moved to Plymouth. She was a homemaker and mother, they had 6 children together. They later divorced. She then married Clarence Sackett Jr. in October of 1961. They resided in Sheboygan and later moved to Kiel. She was a homemaker and worked as a waitress. They had 3 children together. She then took a job with Sargento Cheese Company and worked there for over 30 years until she retired. Clarence and her later divorced. Over the years she enjoyed being a mom and grandma, shooting pool on a league, fishing, golfing, going out to eat, family get togethers and taking care of her kitties.
Survivors include her children: Mollie (Gary) Palmer,Oregon; Michael (Kimberly) Stache, Florida; Wesley Stache, Kiel; Carol (James) Schad, Manitowoc; Pauline (Randy) Bay, Colorado; Julie (Melvin) Hass, Kiel; Mary Hackl, Chilton, Scott Sackett, Kiel;19 grandchildren; Neil (Krystyna) Palmer, Erin (Lance) Van Ert, Melinda (Brian) Goodman, Ryan Stache, Benjamin Stache, Nicholas Stache, Katelyn Stache, Michael Ryan Stache, Patrick (Melissa) Schad, Tamera Schad, Andrew (Esther) Schad, Jamie Schad, Crystal (Eric) Neuschwanger, Jenny Bay, Brittany Bay, Matthew Hass, Adam Christel, Zachary Christel, Adriana (Java) Scales and 24 great-grandchildren.
Jeanette is further survived by her sister; Joyce (Joe) Adams, Indiana. She is also survived by her sister-in-law; Rachel Spann; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, three brothers; Marlin, Myles (Betty), and Walter Jr. "Wally" Spann, her daughters; Susan (Bruce) Kannenberg, Laura Stache, along with many other relatives.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). Officiating at the service will be The Rev. Christopher Ross, burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Plymouth.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.
The family would like to thank the staff at Libby's House, Chilton, for the care and compassion shown to Jeanette and her family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019