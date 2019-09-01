|
Jeanette Ida Wangemann
Sheboygan - Jeanette Ida Louise Neumann Wangemann entered peacefully into eternal life on August 28, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, with her youngest daughter by her side.
Jeanette, the only child of Rudolph F. Neumann and Minnie Diefenthaler Neumann, was born on April 19, 1931.
She was baptized at St. Peter Evangelical and Reformed Church in Kiel. As she grew up, she helped her parents on the family farm. She attended Kiel High School, graduating in 1949. After graduating, she worked seven years for Stoelting Bros. as a secretary.
Jeanette met her husband at the wedding of her friend while serving as the maid of honor. The groom had asked his best friend from high school and the U.S. Navy, Allen A. Wangemann, to be his best man. Allen and Jeanette (who formed an instant connection) were married on June 9, 1956 at St. Peter Evangelical and Reformed Church and began their life of 58 years together.
Jeanette's hobbies included gardening, sewing, knitting, playing bridge, crafting, and bowling. She could often be found outside working on her flowerbeds, which were admired by many. She and Allen enjoyed attending art shows, plays and concerts. They also cherished their trips together to Europe, Washington D.C., South Dakota, and various Men of Harmony gospel conventions.
Jeannette was an active member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, serving as the treasurer of the United Women's Fellowship for many years. She always looked forward to helping with the church's annual Talent Fair. She was a 4-H leader for the Busy Bees 4-H club, a member of the Optimist Wives Club and the Women's Guild of Lakeland College.
Most of all, Jeanette enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. She was always present in her children's lives, helping whenever needed. She also cared for all four of her granddaughters while they were young and she will always hold a special place in their hearts. Fortunately, she also had the opportunity to meet and hold her three great grandchildren, the youngest of which was born last November.
Surviving Jeanette are two daughters, Lori (Kurt) January of Cheverly, MD and Kristi (Richard) Vogel of Howards Grove; four granddaughters, Desiree January and Tiffany (Solomon II) Stoddard of Maryland, Nicole Kulhanek (Justin Smith) of Green Bay and Morgan Kulhanek (Jacob Kotte) of La Crosse; two great granddaughters, Cambrie and Aylen Stoddard and one great grandson, Payton Smith.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Maria Hartmann Diefenthaler and William and Katherine Ruh Neumann, her parents and parent-in-laws Elmer and Muriel Wangemann, her husband, and daughter, Vicki Jean Kulhanek, as well as other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer United Church of Christ (3215 Saemann Avenue) with the Reverend Lorri Steward officiating. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be at the Eaton Union Cemetery in Kiel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Allen and Jeanette Scholarship at Lakeland University and Ebenezer United Church of Christ.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Terrace Place Assisted Living and the staff of St. Nicholas Hospital and Hospice for there love and compassion. They also thank Mark Krueger, Mary Ellen Schnelle, Beth and Ross Stanley, Sejla Kosaric, Marilyn Laack, and the Laack family for their friendship over the years. It will never be forgotten.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, 2019