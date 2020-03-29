|
|
Jeanette L. Moioffer
Elkhart Lake - Jeanette L. Moioffer, 72, of Elkhart Lake would like you to know that her work here is done. The angels came and took her hand and led her to the Lord. Her heart of gold stopped beating on Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home of 52 years.
Formerly Jeanette Kaestner, she was born September 30, 1947 in Plymouth, daughter of the late Harvey & Luella (Machut) Kaestner. She was confirmed at Saron Evangelical and Reformed Church in 1961 and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1965 as a member of the National Honor Society. She worked briefly at Hayssen before marrying Randall Moioffer on September 17, 1966 at Saron United Church of Christ in Plymouth. In July of 1967, she moved to her home in Elkhart Lake where she had resided since. For ten years, she worked at her in-law's tavern, Moioffer's Bar in Elkhart Lake, known for the best fish fry in Sheboygan County. Jeanette would single-handedly serve 300 patrons a night as the sole waitress for the establishment. She also worked part-time in the office at the Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah school while raising her family. In 1983, she applied for what she thought was a part-time job as the Elkhart Lake Village Clerk-Treasurer. That soon blossomed into a full-time position that she was dedicated to for more than 30 years. She became an indispensable part of Elkhart Lake's history and part of the true fabric of the community. Shortly after her retirement in December of 2013, the Village dedicated a park, in her honor, to memorialize her service to the community.
Over the years, Jeanette was a member of the PTA, Young Women's Club, Sunshine Circle and a long-time member of the Elkhart Lake Community United Church of Christ where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Jeanette was an expert-level canasta player, a member of her long-time bridge club for 40 years, a cake decorator, and made world-renowned dinner rolls every Thanksgiving. Family would stand in line to get a to-go bag of Aunt Jeanette's rolls.
Jeanette loved to sew and would make many outfits for her family (some matching) and she would often sew for school plays. She loved to read Mary Higgins-Clark, complete puzzles, watch Downton Abbey, Murder She Wrote, cooking shows and she knew every game show on TV. She was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Badgers.
She admired Johnny Mathis, collected snowmen, loved putting up her Christmas village and had a beautiful array of dishware. She would set the most picturesque table. Nothing made her happier than cooking an amazing meal and serving it to her family on a beautifully set table. She did her best to never miss one of her children's sporting events. She met her best friend Lois Roehl in grade school and cherished their lifelong relationship.
Thanks to all who made her life more comfortable during the past few months including Comfort Keepers and Fresh Meals on Wheels. Also, thank you to the Elkhart Lake First Responders for their help and comfort at the end.
Jeanette will be remembered for her unconditional love of her family, her remarkable resilience, her dedication to her community, her quick and quirky humor and her complete devotion to God. She had a beautiful, giving soul.
Jeanette is survived by her children; Carmen Jandacek (Stephanie) of Scottsdale, AZ, Sarah Aupperlee (Lenny) of Avondale, AZ, Melissa Koehler (Michael) of Elkhart Lake, WI and Matthew Moioffer (Jodi) of Kiel, WI. Grandchildren; Payton Scheel, Logan Moioffer, Avery Moioffer, Canyon Koehler, Dakota Koehler, and Liam Aupperlee. Two brothers; Roy (Barb) Kaestner, Sheboygan, Gene (Kathy) Kaestner, Howards Grove. She is further survived by her extended family Hans (Gladys) Palm, Sheboygan Falls, Reinhard Palm, Sheboygan, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Phyllis, brother-in-law Leander and extended family Joyce Palm.
A memorial service and graveside burial will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Elkhart Lake Community United Church of Christ, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, or the Elkhart Lake First Responders.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020