Jeanette M. Kapp
Port Washington, WI - Jeanette M. Kapp, age 90, died at her Harbor Cove, Port Washington, WI residence on June 27, 2020.
She was born January 31, 1930 in the Town of Lima, Sheboygan County, WI to Henry Nytes and Clara Schmitt. After her graduation from Waldo High School in 1947 she worked at the Kohler American Club for 3 years and then at Lakeshire Cheese Company in Plymouth, WI until 1954.
On May 1, 1954 she married Richard J. "Dick" Kapp of Plymouth, WI at St. George Catholic Church, Six Corners, Sheboygan County, WI. They raised a family and lived in Germantown, WI for 15 years before moving to Port Washington, WI. In 1988 they moved to Vail, CO, returning to Plymouth, WI in 2006 and Port Washington in 2011. Her husband Dick preceded her in death November 2, 2012.
Jeanette enjoyed skiing, biking and golfing. She was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Parish and was active in various church activities.
She is survived by her children Gary (Roxane) Kapp, Jerry (Cindy) Kapp both of Port Washington, WI Patricia Velasco, Corrine (Mark) Wetterau both of Texas and Michael (Jenn Michel) Kapp of Port Washington, WI; grandchildren Nicole and Isaac Kapp, Maria (Michael) Haischer, Leah (Brad) Melichar, Joshua and Brittany Kapp, great-grandchildren Devon, Deion and Nathaniel Edwards, step grandchildren Melanie (Erick) Kappus, Jacob Theisen, Brandon (Emily) Kizewski and Miranda Kizewski and Lindsey (Matt) Alagha, step great- grandchildren Wesley Kappus, Trevor Kappus and Olivia Kizewski.
She is further survived by her brother Charles (Kathy) Nytes of Plymouth, WI, sisters Grace Gazetti of Holly, MI, Glades Gazetti of Garland, TX, Barbara Kretschmann of Watertown, WI and Catherine (Roger) Winterburg of Sheboygan, WI, sisters-in-law Barbara (Chester) Socia of Kalamazoo, MI, and Lu Eva Nytes of Sheboygan, WI, brother-in-law Bernard Wapp of Neenah, WI, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dick, brothers Robert and Ted Nytes and sisters Ruth Kapellan and Theresa Tracy.
A private family Mass has been held at St. John XXIII Catholic Parish, St. Mary's Church. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington, WI.
Memorials to the Port Washington Food Pantry, 1800 N. Wisconsin Street Port Washington, WI 53074, appreciated.
Poole Funeral Home / Crematory, Port Washington, Wisconsin assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.
Port Washington, WI - Jeanette M. Kapp, age 90, died at her Harbor Cove, Port Washington, WI residence on June 27, 2020.
She was born January 31, 1930 in the Town of Lima, Sheboygan County, WI to Henry Nytes and Clara Schmitt. After her graduation from Waldo High School in 1947 she worked at the Kohler American Club for 3 years and then at Lakeshire Cheese Company in Plymouth, WI until 1954.
On May 1, 1954 she married Richard J. "Dick" Kapp of Plymouth, WI at St. George Catholic Church, Six Corners, Sheboygan County, WI. They raised a family and lived in Germantown, WI for 15 years before moving to Port Washington, WI. In 1988 they moved to Vail, CO, returning to Plymouth, WI in 2006 and Port Washington in 2011. Her husband Dick preceded her in death November 2, 2012.
Jeanette enjoyed skiing, biking and golfing. She was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Parish and was active in various church activities.
She is survived by her children Gary (Roxane) Kapp, Jerry (Cindy) Kapp both of Port Washington, WI Patricia Velasco, Corrine (Mark) Wetterau both of Texas and Michael (Jenn Michel) Kapp of Port Washington, WI; grandchildren Nicole and Isaac Kapp, Maria (Michael) Haischer, Leah (Brad) Melichar, Joshua and Brittany Kapp, great-grandchildren Devon, Deion and Nathaniel Edwards, step grandchildren Melanie (Erick) Kappus, Jacob Theisen, Brandon (Emily) Kizewski and Miranda Kizewski and Lindsey (Matt) Alagha, step great- grandchildren Wesley Kappus, Trevor Kappus and Olivia Kizewski.
She is further survived by her brother Charles (Kathy) Nytes of Plymouth, WI, sisters Grace Gazetti of Holly, MI, Glades Gazetti of Garland, TX, Barbara Kretschmann of Watertown, WI and Catherine (Roger) Winterburg of Sheboygan, WI, sisters-in-law Barbara (Chester) Socia of Kalamazoo, MI, and Lu Eva Nytes of Sheboygan, WI, brother-in-law Bernard Wapp of Neenah, WI, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dick, brothers Robert and Ted Nytes and sisters Ruth Kapellan and Theresa Tracy.
A private family Mass has been held at St. John XXIII Catholic Parish, St. Mary's Church. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington, WI.
Memorials to the Port Washington Food Pantry, 1800 N. Wisconsin Street Port Washington, WI 53074, appreciated.
Poole Funeral Home / Crematory, Port Washington, Wisconsin assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.