Jeanette Ruth Schutt
Sheboygan - Jeanette Schutt (née Sterkel) went to her heavenly home on April 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Jeanette was born August 29, 1926 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Conrad and Loretta (née Ahrens) Sterkel. Jeanette spent many hours helping her parents at their West Side Bakery business. Following her graduation from Central High School in 1945, she studied in Milwaukee to be a beautician and shared her skills at various salons in the Sheboygan area.
In her retirement she enjoyed doing crafts, ceramics and other activities at the Sheboygan Senior Center. An avid traveler throughout the United States she then made many trips overseas.
Jeanette was a dancer and had a passion for ballroom and polka dancing. In her later years this brought her to joining the Accordion Club where she enjoyed playing the stumpf fiddle, wash board and musical spoons. As a Brewer fan she knew all the players and was glued to the game.
Jeanette was a lifelong member of St Paul's United Church of Christ and a lifelong member of the Sheboygan Order of Eastern Star and Past Matron.
She is survived by her daughter, Georgene Lubach; son-in-law, Tim Lubach of Sheboygan Falls; grandchildren, Tyler Lubach, Ryan Lubach, Nick Lubach of Sheboygan and Kyle Cady of Florida. Jeanette is further survived by her brothers, Stanley Sterkel of Florida and Roger Sterkel and sister-in-law, Genieve Sterkel of Idaho. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Loretta Sterkel and sister-in-law, Charmaine Sterkel.
Due to current health restrictions a private family burial will be held at Wildwood Cemetery and a celebration of Jeanette's life will be held at a later date. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a ribbon in our chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please visit www.reinboldfh.com. Kindly send all hugs by 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial in Jeanette's name to the .
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing Aurora at Home Hospice team especially Amber, Jessica, Liz and Judy for their exceptional and compassion care they provided Jeanette and her family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020