Jeanette "Jean" Wiedmeyer
1927 - 2020
Jeanette "Jean" Wiedmeyer

Sheboygan - Jeanette "Jean" Wiedmeyer, 93, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Milwaukee on October 17, 1927, the daughter of the late George and Florence (Leahy) Wilson. She graduated from Messmer High School in 1945. On August 20, 1949 she married Joseph "Joe" Wiedmeyer at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They lived in Milwaukee until 1964 when they moved to a farm on Orchard Rd. in Sheboygan county. In 1967 they moved to the farm on Cty MM. In 1975 Jean and her husband Joe started in the residential rental business, after both had become Real Estate Brokers. After Joe's death on October 12, 2006, Jean moved into Sheboygan, where she became a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Jean is survived by her three children; Martin (Merrie-Jo) Wiedmeyer of Las Vegas, NV, Robert (Fiancé Anne - Maria Studer) Wiedmeyer of Dearborn, MI, and Nancy (Paul) Baalke of Sheboygan, six grandchildren; Emily Wiedmeyer of Chicago, IL, Christiana Wiedmeyer of Bremerton, WA, Madeleine Wiedmeyer of Warren, MI, Jason (Katie Klotzbach) Baalke of Roseville, MN, Stephanie (David) Zaganiacz of Lake Oswego, OR, and Silas (Ellen) Baalke of DePere, two great-grandchildren; Caleb Zaganiacz of Lake Oswego, OR and James Baalke of DePere, two sisters-in-law; Helen Wiedmeyer of West Bend and Joyce Wiedmeyer of Jackson, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, parents, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A Memorial service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:45pm at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center W2132 Garton Rd. Sheboygan, with Rev. Mark Brandl officiating. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Jean's obituary page on our website www.zimmerfuneralhome.com. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 12:30pm until 1:30pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Northside Food Pantry or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their compassionate and dedicated care during this time.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2020.
