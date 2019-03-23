Jeanette Zube



Sheboygan - Jeanette DenBoer Zube, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home at Terrace Place. Jeanette was born January 10, 1920 in Sheboygan to Jacob DenBoer and Annie Wondergem DenBoer. She had recently celebrated her 99th birthday with family and friends.



She attended Sheboygan Christian School and Central High School. She met her husband, Arnold A. Zube, at a Sheboygan ice skating rink and they were married May 10, 1941 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She was an active member of St. Andrew's being involved with the Women of the ELCA, Mission Society and the breakfast group and prayer team with dear friends. Upon the closing of the St. Andrew congregation Jeanette transferred her membership to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. In the community she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for over 15 years.



She also swam regularly with the senior citizen swimmers at Central High School pool. This group also enjoyed breakfast together, picnics and other outings. Other activities included spending time with her Sheboygan family members and visiting out of town children and grandchildren. Vacationing in Door County with family was also a special time for many years. Jeanette was employed throughout her life, including work at the H. C. Prange Co. in the women's shoe department and as the sales department secretary. She enjoyed needlework as well, embroidering sets of dish towels and knitting countless hats with the looming group.



Jeanette's life was enriched by a very special person, Jeanette Felde. The two Jeanettes became the closest of friends as they shared their faith. In addition, Jeanette Felde worked as caregiver, maintained appointments, shopped and brought special treats. She will always be a special part of our family.



Thanks also to Cynthia, the Terrace Place nurse and all the aides who cared for Jeanette. Special thanks to the St. Nicholas Hospice team who quietly and efficiently provided service and equipment to make Jeanette's last days comfortable and her passing easy.



She is survived by her daughters, Janis Rae Zube Altorfer (Bruce) of Cedar Rapids, IA and Susan Lynn Zube Gabrielson (Paul) of Arlington, TX. Her dear grandchildren are Elisa Altorfer McBroom (Darrin) of Des Moines, IA and Derek Altorfer (Molly) of Cedar Rapids, IA. Jeanette loved her great grandchildren, Kate and Anne Altorfer of Cedar Rapids, IA.



Other family survivors include a brother, Wes DenBoer (Jane, deceased) and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold, brothers and spouses Jacob (Gertie) DenBoer, Art (Betty) DenBoer and Peter (Dehlia) DenBoer and sisters and spouses Edna Mayer (Robert) and Corrine Dirkse (Jake) and a special friend, Ray Perman.



A funeral service for Jeanette will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2104 Geele Ave., Sheboygan with Pastor Kristin Berglund presiding. Family and friends may gather at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Nicholas Hospice,



Sheboygan Christian School or Meals on Wheels. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.